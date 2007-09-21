Surf Digg on Your Mobile Phone

Digg addicts can browse the social news site on their mobile phones with newly launched DiggM8. Unlike previously mentioned Digg River or Digg Mobile, DiggM8 promises to deliver the full story quickly—it actually appears that the stories are routed through the DiggM8 server rather than on the other sites. As an avid Digg user myself, it would be nice if DiggM8 would list the number of votes every story has been given rather than numbering them from one to ten, but regardless, the service looks promising.