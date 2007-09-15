Summarise Long RSS Items with RSS Brief

Web site RSS Brief reads the items of any feed and attempts to condense the content to its main points—which in practice means RSS Brief tries to extract the one or two sentences that encapsulate the post. If it looks like a post you want to read, clicking through from your reader will redirect you to the full post. We do our best to make the content at Lifehacker as brief and dense as possible so you can digest posts and quickly determine whether you're interested, so our RSS Brief feed doesn't come off as all that useful. But if you subscribe to feeds that need a little help getting to the point, RSS Brief has some potential (though the alpha release is a little buggy).