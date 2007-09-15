Web site RSS Brief reads the items of any feed and attempts to condense the content to its main points—which in practice means RSS Brief tries to extract the one or two sentences that encapsulate the post. If it looks like a post you want to read, clicking through from your reader will redirect you to the full post. We do our best to make the content at Lifehacker as brief and dense as possible so you can digest posts and quickly determine whether you're interested, so our RSS Brief feed doesn't come off as all that useful. But if you subscribe to feeds that need a little help getting to the point, RSS Brief has some potential (though the alpha release is a little buggy).
Summarise Long RSS Items with RSS Brief
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink