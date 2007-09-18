Stretch YouTube Videos to Fit Your Browser Width

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

youtube-resize.png The default YouTube video size too small for you but don't want to dedicate all your attention to the hugely pixelated fullscreen interface? With a little URL hacking, you can view a version of the YouTube video that dynamically resizes to fit your browser width. Weblog Digital Inspiration says that all you need to do is grab the YouTube video ID—the string of text following watch?v= and append it to the end of this URL:

http://www.youtube.com/v/video_code_here

So, for example, you would change

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PM9yhfYFLw

...to...

http://www.youtube.com/v/-PM9yhfYFLw

It's pretty simple, and it means that you can still view larger YouTube videos without switching to fullscreen and focusing exclusively on the video. The URL hack is simple enough, but 20 Lifehacker brownie points go to first reader who cranks out a bookmarklet or Greasemonkey script to redirect to the browser-width version of the video.

Stretch YouTube Videos To Fit the Browser Window, Better Than Full Screen [Digital Inspiration]

