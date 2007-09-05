Stop Your ISP from Throttling BitTorrent Speeds

If you've followed our beginner and intermediate guides but your BitTorrent download speeds are still less than stellar, there's a chance your ISP may be throttling your BitTorrent traffic. The Wired How To Wiki details several ways to get around ISP traffic shaping, from encrypting your traffic and changing your default port number to reducing or hiding your transfers. Following these methods won't guarantee faster traffic (in fact, encryption could end up slowing you down), but if you think your ISP is behind your disappointing speeds, it won't hurt to try. AU - We mentioned this yesterday on Lifehacker AU but the US was on a public holiday.