headache-this-big.png Stop your headache before it starts by following MSNBC's eight daily reminders designed to help you nip any potential headaches in the bud, starting with:

7 a.m.: Abide the alarm Snoozing in for more than an hour can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle, and anything that tinkers with your body's natural rhythms may prime you for pain.... Commit to waking up (and going to bed) at the same time every day — yes, that includes weekends, too.

The article also suggests sticking with your caffeine habit (though it will just perpetuate the problem), adjusting your posture, drinking lots of water and exercise—among other headache savers. Photo by powerbooktrance.

How to stop a headache before it starts [MSNBC]

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    The Emotional Freedom Technique or EFT is an easy to learn acupressure technique that does wonders for headaches. Here's a Squidoo lens with instructions on getting headache relief with EFT.

