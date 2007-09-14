Stop Living Paycheque-to-Paycheque

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

pennies.png The stress of living paycheque-to-paycheque got you down? If your palms get sweaty every time you glance at your bills, web site The Motley Fool offers five smart tips for ending the madness.

You're suffering from Paycheque-to-Paycheque Syndrome, a malady that can affect anyone — regardless of income — who regularly runs short of money in the bank. Associated symptoms include sleepless nights, high blood pressure, fits of guilt, and denial.

The steps—evaluate and attack the illness, cure your denial, prevent future illness and relax—follow a basic but effective course of action. If you've been there, share your tips for how you got out of the paycheque-to-paycheque rut in the comments.

5 Steps to Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck [The Motley Fool]

