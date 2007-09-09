Step by Step Guide to Making a Custom Search Engine

Technology publisher O'Reilly has a nice write-up of how to make a really dynamic Google custom search engine for whatever topic you want. A Google custom search engine is a great way to supercharge your searches and make them more targeted - the example in the article is for recipes, but you can go nuts and whip one up for vintage toys, anime soundtracks, eBay tweaks...the possibilities are endless. This particular tutorial will help you really make the most of your personal search engine; it goes way beyond the simple instructions that Google gives you.