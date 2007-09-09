Technology publisher O'Reilly has a nice write-up of how to make a really dynamic Google custom search engine for whatever topic you want. A Google custom search engine is a great way to supercharge your searches and make them more targeted - the example in the article is for recipes, but you can go nuts and whip one up for vintage toys, anime soundtracks, eBay tweaks...the possibilities are endless. This particular tutorial will help you really make the most of your personal search engine; it goes way beyond the simple instructions that Google gives you.
Step by Step Guide to Making a Custom Search Engine
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink