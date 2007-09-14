Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Choose to download, open or view PDFs as HTML on a case-by-case basis with the PDF Download Firefox extension. After you've installed it, clicking a PDF link will pop up the PDF Download dialog, where you can choose your preferred action. It's not for everyone, but if you regularly deal with PDFs and you want more granular control over how Firefox manages them, PDF Download is a great add-on.
Specify PDF Behavior on a Per-Case Basis with PDF Download
