Smplr Web Search

Search page Smplr is a web search command line tool. Using one input box, enter your query, prefaced by a snippet that directs the search to a particular site—very similar to the much-celebrated (and much more configurable) YubNub. For example, film:Dragon Wars will search IMDB, bt:Ubuntu will search the Pirate Bay, and terms without a prefix will search Google by default. Here's a full list of supported search prefixes in Smplr:

go:(open a supplied url)

news:(google news)

wiki:(wikipedia)

film:(imdb)

tv:(epguide)

mmm:(recipes)

ebay:(ebay)

buy:(pricegrabber)

[anything]is a Google search

Smplr supports as-you-type suggestions for vanilla Google searches, and a nice selection of skins on the top right of the page. Of course you can set up any number of quick searches from your Firefox toolbar, but that solution's not as pretty as Smplr. Thanks, Ian!