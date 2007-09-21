Your spreadsheet contains a huge table of data you want to slice and dice on the fly? You need the AutoFilter feature, which works like a database query builder—or for the non-bitheads, iTunes Smart Playlists. Select the criteria of the data you want to see, and AutoFilter will show you only the rows that match without actually changing any of the data (like sorting it would). The Productivity Portfolio weblog explains in detail, with helpful screenshots.
Slice and Dice Your Data with AutoFilter
