Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Slice and Dice Your Data with AutoFilter

excel-autofilter.png Your spreadsheet contains a huge table of data you want to slice and dice on the fly? You need the AutoFilter feature, which works like a database query builder—or for the non-bitheads, iTunes Smart Playlists. Select the criteria of the data you want to see, and AutoFilter will show you only the rows that match without actually changing any of the data (like sorting it would). The Productivity Portfolio weblog explains in detail, with helpful screenshots.

Excel AutoFilter | Filter Excel Spreadsheets [Productivity Portfolio]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles