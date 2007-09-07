Show Us Your Roundup

Check out all of the saucy stuff our exhibitionist readers have submitted to share with their fellow Lifehacker readers in the last couple of months:
- Show Us Your iGoogle"iGoogle is one of the more popular personalized homepages among Lifehacker readers, and after a look through our submissions, it's easy to see why."
- Show Us Your Firefox, Part 1"...it's time to take a peek at the tweaks, customizations, and extensions you've made to your browsers."
- Show Us Your Firefox, Part 2
- Show Us Your Firefox, Part 3
- Show Us Your Firefox, Part 4
- Show Us Your Non-Firefox Browser"In all things computers, variety is the spice of life."
- Show Us Your Non-Firefox Browser, Part 2
- Show Us Your Go Bag, Part 1"...today we're taking a look at the bag full of gadgets and productivity tools you throw over your shoulder as you head out the door, confident that you've got everything you need to get things done."
- Show Us Your Go Bag, Part 2
- Show Us Your Go Bag, Part 3
- Desktop Show and Tell, Windows Edition"We've got tons of tweaked-out, streamlined and gorgeous Windows desktops to show off, so check out this week's gallery for a look at some of the best submissions we received..."
