Shorten Your Cords with the Cableyoyo and CordHog

Shorten cords and reduce cable clutter with cheap cable management solutions Cableyoyo (pictured) and CordHog. Each device provides a simple method for wrapping up extraneous cable length when you don't need the full length of the cord, but Cableyoyo's sleek design is more geared for display while CordHogs are more of a simple behind-the-scenes option. Sure you could use your own ties or velcro straps in many situations, but if you really hate the look of extra cord length, these inexpensive solutions might be up your alley.