Shorten and Password-Protect URLs with HideLinks

URL shortening service HideLinks shortens web page addresses with an added optional bonus: password security. If the URL you want to share (or store on your office computer, say) contains sensitive information, you can password-protect access to the link to avoid prying eyes from seeing confidential web sites. If you create a HideLinks account, you can change the URL or password in the future. These features are similar to previously mentioned dwarfURL, but unlike dwarfURL, you cannot see how many times a link was clicked. Still, for those concerned about security, the password restriction on URLs should make this service good to try.