Shop Smart for College Gadgets

College students, take note: your gear doesn't have to be as expensive as your classes plus room and board. After three years at college, blogger Paul Stamatiou knows what it feels like to live in a cramped space when you're low on dough. In a detailed weblog post, he lists affordable equipment for school from computers (laptops preferred) to calculators to headphones—decent gear that won't break the bank. His writeup applies to students who might be spending the year with a roommate as well as those living in tight quarters. If you're on campus and about to start classes but still need to pick up some essentials, Paul's guide should give you some pretty good direction.