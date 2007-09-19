Shine Wooden Furniture with Shoe Polish

Turns out shoe polish can shine up more than your kicks. Real Simple magazine says it can take nicks and gouges out of wooden furniture as well:
Apply a pea-size dot of wax shoe polish, then use a soft cotton cloth to buff it in, as you would on shoes.
You can also use Pledge furniture wax to shine shoes in a pinch, or even vegetable oil.
