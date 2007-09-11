Webapp Knotler manages and shares your shopping lists, which you can access at the store from your mobile device. Knotler requires no registration, supports simultaneous edits by multiple users, and is built on a clean and simple AJAX interface. Create your list, add your items, and then choose to share it with your roommate, partner or spouse. Best of all, Knotler is available as a standalone website, iGoogle gadget, mobile application or WAP application, so you can pick up where you left off while on the road or once you've hit the grocery store. Thanks, Martynas!
Share Mobile Shopping Lists with Knotler
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink