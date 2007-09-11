Share Mobile Shopping Lists with Knotler

Webapp Knotler manages and shares your shopping lists, which you can access at the store from your mobile device. Knotler requires no registration, supports simultaneous edits by multiple users, and is built on a clean and simple AJAX interface. Create your list, add your items, and then choose to share it with your roommate, partner or spouse. Best of all, Knotler is available as a standalone website, iGoogle gadget, mobile application or WAP application, so you can pick up where you left off while on the road or once you've hit the grocery store. Thanks, Martynas!