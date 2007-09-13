Seventeen Uses for Tennis Balls

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

tennis_balls.jpg There's more to tennis balls than just the sport. For starters you can unlock your vehicle and babyproof your house. The DIY Life weblog lists another 17 nifty applications for tennis balls including bottle openers, dog toys, free weights and more.

Super screwdriver - Can't seem to get a good grip, or enough torque on a screw? Making a small slit in a tennis ball, and sliding it over the handle of your screwdriver will give you a better grip, and more torque.

Do you have any other uses for tennis balls to add to this list? Share them in the comments.

Tennis Balls: Little. Yellow. Useful. [DIY Life]

Comments

  • Anonymous Guest Guest

    Keep some by your computer, and when you get to an especially inane webpage (such as a really stupid piece of how-to advice), you can grab the tennis and squeeze it violently instead of doing damage to your computer or triggering a cerebral hemorrhage.

    0

