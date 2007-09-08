Set Text Message Alerts with iCal

If you prefer managing your calendar on the desktop with iCal but you really wish you could take advantage of SMS reminders like Google Calendar offers, reader Colby Pash suggests a simple, smart tip for creating SMS reminders with iCal:

As you know, text message inboxes have email addresses—for instance, [email protected] (for Verizon users). If you add your phone's email address as an emailing option in your Address Book vCard, you can choose it as an option to email a reminder. Set the date, time and reminder and, Bam—you have a cell phone reminder.

While this idea isn't a breakthrough (we've covered sending SMS messages from email before), it is a smart and clever application of email-to-text capabilities. Just make sure your computer's on when you need it. Thanks Colby!