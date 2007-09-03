Set a Good Morning Routine

If you've got kids in school at your house, you know that mornings can get a little hectic. Self-improvement site The Happiness Project has written up a list of six things you can do to make the mornings go more smoothly, including this gem:

Have a precise routine. This sounds counter-intuitive, and I'm not sure it would work for everyone, but in our house, we have a NASA-like countdown to get to school. At 6:45 a.m., the Big Girl can go downstairs to breakfast. At 7:15, she leaves the table to get dressed. At 7:45, we leave the house to walk to school. Knowing these exact times keeps the Big Girl moving and stops her from repeating, "Just a minute, just a minute."

This one especially works for me. What's your best back-to-school morning routine tip? Let's hear 'em in the comments.