Set a Good Morning Routine

If you've got kids in school at your house, you know that mornings can get a little hectic. Self-improvement site The Happiness Project has written up a list of six things you can do to make the mornings go more smoothly, including this gem:
Have a precise routine. This sounds counter-intuitive, and I'm not sure it would work for everyone, but in our house, we have a NASA-like countdown to get to school. At 6:45 a.m., the Big Girl can go downstairs to breakfast. At 7:15, she leaves the table to get dressed. At 7:45, we leave the house to walk to school. Knowing these exact times keeps the Big Girl moving and stops her from repeating, "Just a minute, just a minute."
This one especially works for me. What's your best back-to-school morning routine tip? Let's hear 'em in the comments.
