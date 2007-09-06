Sensible Facebook guidelines

The British Trade Union Congress has come out with some guidelines for organisations on how to handle Facebook and the social networking phenomenon. The story is reverberating around cyberspace because everyone's in shock that someone's actually said something sensible on the subject for a change. Rather than calling for a ban on Facebook at work, the TUC issued a 3 page PDF guideline which looks at using Facebook for recruiting, as well as considering how to deal with timewasters and the security implications.

