If you're setting up the ultimate home office but you don't want to shell out the cash for a klunky, outdated fax machine, you probably don't need to. When I started working from home, I used free fax-from-your-computer options like FaxZero, but there are limitations to free faxes and in general they're somewhat of a pain. Over time, I started returning fax requests as scanned PDFs attached to emails with a note along the lines of "I attached the document as a PDF. If you still need it faxed, please let me know." So far most have actually been happier with PDFs. You do need a scanner, of course, but they're a lot more multi-purpose than the fax machine. I am curious, though: Is the PDF attachment a successful replacement for the fax (even when faxes are requested), and is the fax finally dead (and if not, why not)? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.
Send Documents as PDF Rather Than Fax
Comments
I've been happily doing the same thing, scan and email, rather than fax for years, even with things that require a signature.