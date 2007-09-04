Search Newest Google Results from Firefox

You can create a Firefox keyword search bookmark to only return the newest search results from Google. Using Google's advanced search feature to return only the freshest results, the Double Parity weblog explains how to create a bookmark and assign a keyword for faster searching. As shown in the screenshot, when the author performs a keyword search starting with "gw", he'll get the latest results from Google. If keyword searches aren't your cup of tea, you can use the Add to Search Bar extension for Firefox to add a search engine for Google's freshest results to the Firefox search bar.