All too often, taking time for ourselves is shoved to the back burner—and for the sake of your sanity, it really shouldn't be. Productivity blog Lifehack.org has an article that helps you figure out how to find time for yourself, from scheduling a monthly evening out to walking to work. Personally, I get time to myself by waking up extremely early, putting on a pair of headphones when working and taking myself to the movies once a week. How do you get your alone time—and if you don't get it, how would you propose overcoming the obstacles to that? Thoughts in the comments.
Schedule Your Me Time
