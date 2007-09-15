Schedule Gcal Events with Launchy and the Google Calendar Plug-in

Windows only: Add events to your Google Calendar on-the-fly with the Google Calendar Launchy plug-in. To install, download the gcal.dll file from SourceForge and copy it into your plugins directory (C:\Program Files\Launchy\Plugins). Then restart and invoke Launchy, right-click the command window, and click Plugins. Tick the gCal checkbox, then click Plugin Options to give the plugin your Gmail address and password.

To add events to Gcal once you've set it up, invoke Launchy, type gcal, then press Tab, then enter in your event details using Gcal's plain language syntax. Hit Enter and you're set. You can even specify the calendar you want to add the event to like so:

rake leaves saturday > chores

where chores is the name of the calendar you want to assign the event to. I set up a hacked together version of the Gcal quick add when we took Launchy beyond app launching, but this plugin—by the creator of the Todoist plugin, is a step up. Thanks Jason!