Scan Files for Viruses Before Your Download with Dr.Web

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox/Opera/IE): Scan any file for viruses before you download it to your computer with web site Dr.Web. After installing the Firefox extension, performing the Internet Explorer registry hack or adding the Opera tweak, you can scan any directly linked file for viruses through your browser's right-click context menu (re-directed downloads—like those in Gmail, for example—won't work). Dr.Web will download the file to their servers, scan it for viruses and report back whether or not it's clean. Dr.Web is free to use, works with Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera.