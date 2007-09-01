Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox/Opera/IE): Scan any file for viruses before you download it to your computer with web site Dr.Web. After installing the Firefox extension, performing the Internet Explorer registry hack or adding the Opera tweak, you can scan any directly linked file for viruses through your browser's right-click context menu (re-directed downloads—like those in Gmail, for example—won't work). Dr.Web will download the file to their servers, scan it for viruses and report back whether or not it's clean. Dr.Web is free to use, works with Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera.
Scan Files for Viruses Before Your Download with Dr.Web
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink