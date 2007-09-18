Save Money at School

Hurting from all your college expenses? Web site HowStuffWorks advises students on how to save cash with ten tips, like buying cheap textbooks, opting-in for an the best meal plan, organising your expenses, and splitting any shared resources with a roommate. My favourite:

Be Creative With Your Leisure Time: Everyone needs to unwind after studying, and college campuses typically offer all sorts of opportunities — movie theatres, bars, cafes, arts centres, parks, downtown shopping centres, et cetera. Ask if any of these places offer student discounts. You can also think of alternative ways to have a good time. If you make the right choices and use a bit of creativity, you can have fun and save money at the same time.

Speaking of student discounts, you can get serious money off expensive software purchases with your student ID (like Microsoft Office for a mere 75 bucks.)