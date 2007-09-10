Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Run Multiple Versions of One Program

multiple.pngManage multiple versions of one program at the same time extremely easily with MakeUseOf.com's simple tutorial on creating more than one user account in Windows. This comes in handy especially when you're got more than one account at the same service, i.e., Skype, an IM program, etc. Note: you will need to have administrator privileges in order to pull this off, so it probably wouldn't fly at the workplace.

How To run multiple versions of the same program on your PC [MakeUseOf.com]

