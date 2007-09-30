Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

firefox_logo.png If Firefox has a flaw to get bummed about, it's that it slows down your machine after a few hours of steady computing. Digital Inspiration has a workaround for this that (yay!) does not include any sort of restart:

  • Start Firefox and export your bookmarks as a file on your hard-drive (we'll need them later).
  • Type firefox.exe - P in the Run box of Windows.
  • Click the Create Profile button without making any modifications to your existing profile (which is normally called "default")

That should do it; now, when you start Firefox in your new profile, you should be up to speed (get it?). Sure, it won't have all the tweaks of your old profile, but if you're just looking for a CPU break, this might be the way to go.

Firefox Running Slow? Make It Fast Again Without Re-Installation [Digital Inspiration]

