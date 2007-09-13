Rock the Podium - tips for presenting

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Wired's How to Wiki has some tips for public speaking by blogger, writer and Boing Boing editor Cory Doctorow. There were a few tips I really liked including:

6. Donâ€™t use the conferenceâ€™s Net connection for your demo. Itâ€™s embarrassing to stand on stage whining, â€œEveryone please stop using the Net!â€ Turn your demo into screenshots, bring an EVDO card for your own high-speed connection, or use desktop vitualization like VMWare to bring the whole server with you.

7. Donâ€™t rely on the eventâ€™s A/V setup, either. To play an audio clip, try holding your mike up to your laptopâ€™s speaker or purchase your own USB audio interface. Be sure to bring your own audio cables and power strip, " Just in case".

8. Use your Q&A time wisely. Field the big-picture queries while youâ€™re onstage and deal with the minutiae offline.

I don't think it went far enough though. The last conference I went to banned the use of Powerpoint completely. Here, here.

Rock the Podium [Wired]

