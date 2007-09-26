ZDNet Australia has jumped on the Facebook bandwagon with an application which lets you measure your broadband speed and then compare notes with your friends. They're claiming to have gotten 6,000 Facebook users to use the Broadband Speed Challenge app, which lets you see how you rank against your other Facebook friends, as well as other nations. So far Australia ranks 17th, with Finland leading. My result? If you sign up for the speed test, let me know how you fared in comments.
Roadtest your broadband speed on Facebook
Comments
10,661kbps fastest :)