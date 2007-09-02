Riding Your Bike To Work 101

If you've always wanted to ride your bike to work, but the list of excuses was just too daunting, then this list of commute-by-bike FAQs from the Sietch should get you going. Too dangerous? Too far to ride? Too cold? Nah. Not only will riding your bike to work help you feel better, you will be saving a bit of the environment as well—not a shabby arrangement. If you ride your bike to work, please share in the comments how you got started and what has kept you going.