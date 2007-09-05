Remove Vocals from MP3s with Audacity

Want to make a quick and dirty Karaoke track from an MP3 or make a new instrumental-only ringtone for your newly-hacked iPhone? Prolific YouTube how-to video maker jimmycron steps through how to remove the vocal track from some MP3s using the free, open source Audacity. Getting rid of the vocals won't work on all songs (it should work best on stereo tracks with the vocals centered), but if you just need a quick vocal removed, this method is worth a try.