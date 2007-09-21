The Oz-developed online reminder tool Remember the Milk has added Milk Sync - a tool which allows you to synch Remember the Milk with the Windows Mobile task application of your Smartphone or PocketPC device. Features include Two way synchronisation (or optionally RTM to device, or device to RTM), Over The Air (OTA) or cradle sync, scheduled synchronisation (e.g., automatically sync every hour, or when the device is placed in cradle), the ability to include all lists or specific lists from RTM in sync. The catch is that its only available to paid users of Remember the Milk, so it will set you back $US25 a year. (Is it just me, or is it a little cheeky to offer a paid subscription for a Beta service?) I've used Remember the Milk as a standalone, online repository for my to-do lists but I'd be interested to hear if any readers are Pro users how they find the Milk Sync feature. Thanks for the tip, Korian!
Remember the Milk adds synching ability
Comments
I have been using RTM for a while and using the mobile web interface on my phone and been happy, but the possibilities of MilkSync was enough for me to upgrade to a pro account...
However, be careful if this is the only reason you're going for the pro option as I use funambol to sync my contacts and calendar with GCal and Gmail and it is not compatible with MilkSync (and thus you have to pick a side - for me contacts + calendar won)
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
I installed it yesterday on my iMate JasJam and it works really well.
MilkSync + OggSync = happiness.