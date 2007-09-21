Remember the Milk adds synching ability

The Oz-developed online reminder tool Remember the Milk has added Milk Sync - a tool which allows you to synch Remember the Milk with the Windows Mobile task application of your Smartphone or PocketPC device. Features include Two way synchronisation (or optionally RTM to device, or device to RTM), Over The Air (OTA) or cradle sync, scheduled synchronisation (e.g., automatically sync every hour, or when the device is placed in cradle), the ability to include all lists or specific lists from RTM in sync. The catch is that its only available to paid users of Remember the Milk, so it will set you back $US25 a year. (Is it just me, or is it a little cheeky to offer a paid subscription for a Beta service?) I've used Remember the Milk as a standalone, online repository for my to-do lists but I'd be interested to hear if any readers are Pro users how they find the Milk Sync feature. Thanks for the tip, Korian!