Recover When You Drop the Ball?

Screwing up at work doesn't have to be a career-ender, and the Life Learning Today weblog runs through how you can quickly recover from your mistakes and save face. Most of the tips involve sucking it up and taking responsibility.

The important thing to remember is that mistakes can not simply be ignored. They must be dealt with. How you deal with and recover from your mistakes can say lot about your character and your work ethic.

Is honesty (and acceptance) really the best policy? Let us know how you handle workplace mistakes in the comments.