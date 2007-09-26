Record and Share a Whiteboard with Sketchcast

Record and share real-time (but not live) drawings and whiteboards with YouTube-like embedded videos at web site Sketchcast. Sketchcast's intro video (above) touts the product as a potentially new style of blogging, but it seems better described as a way to share whiteboard ideas online. On the other hand, if you're looking to collaborate with a live whiteboard online, check out previously mentioned Skrbl and Scriblink.