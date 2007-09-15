Receive Text Messages Without Revealing My Phone Number?

Dear Lifehacker, A lot of my students stay in touch by text message, but I don't want to give out my cell number. Is there a way that they can SMS me at my email or IM addresses? Or can I set up some sort of proxy SMS, so that it gets to me? Concerned about privacy, Teacher/StudentDear Teacher/Student,
There are probably quite a few ways to do this, but here's what I'd recommend: set up a free Gmail email account and have it forward all incoming messages to your cell phone's email address. (Your provider should give it to you; otherwise, try [email protected] but substitute your number there.) Then, give your students the Gmail address instead of your mobile number.
Texting them back and obscuring your number is a bit harder. Gmail's Mobile phone application is quite slick and makes it easy to send email on the go, but it'll take quite a few more thumb presses to fire up the application and compose a new message than a regular text message would. Perhaps our readers can chime in with better ideas in the comments.
Good luck!
Love, Lifehacker
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink