Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Read Feeds in Outlook 2003 with RSS Popper

rss-popper3.PNG Windows only: While Outlook 2007 has a built-in feed reader, those of us still using 2003 or even Outlook Express (d'oh) are up a creek—without an add-on, that is. The Pain in the Tech blog recommends RSS Popper:

After installation RSS feeds are displayed under a folder called RSS in the "All Mail Folders" pane on the left-side navigation. The keyboard shortcuts are to hit "Ctrl-Y" to bring up the Go To Folder menu, then hit "R" for RSS and enter.

RSS Popper also supports private feeds that require a username and password; one good reason to use a desktop reader versus an online reader like Google Reader or Bloglines. Unlike most of our featured downloads, I wasn't able to test RSS Popper myself (no copy of Outlook 2003 readily available), so proceed with caution. RSS Popper is freeware for Windows only.

RSS Popper [via Pain in the Tech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles