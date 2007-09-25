Read Feeds in Outlook 2003 with RSS Popper

Windows only: While Outlook 2007 has a built-in feed reader, those of us still using 2003 or even Outlook Express (d'oh) are up a creek—without an add-on, that is. The Pain in the Tech blog recommends RSS Popper:
After installation RSS feeds are displayed under a folder called RSS in the "All Mail Folders" pane on the left-side navigation. The keyboard shortcuts are to hit "Ctrl-Y" to bring up the Go To Folder menu, then hit "R" for RSS and enter.
RSS Popper also supports private feeds that require a username and password; one good reason to use a desktop reader versus an online reader like Google Reader or Bloglines. Unlike most of our featured downloads, I wasn't able to test RSS Popper myself (no copy of Outlook 2003 readily available), so proceed with caution. RSS Popper is freeware for Windows only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink