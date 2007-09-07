Ratatouille competition winners!

I'm pleased to announce that we had a bunch of cooking-or-mouse-related tips submitted for our Ratatouille competition. Congratulations to Dave, whose tip on how to make caramelised grilled bananas won him the hardcover "Art of Ratatouille" book. The four runners up, who will each receive a Ratatuille prize pack including a stationary kit, apron and kitchen timer were: Deepti, Rachel, Alastair and PNit. I'll post their tips - in fact all the entries! - in the next post.

Thanks to everyone who entered, and thanks to our friends at Disney for donating the prizes! :)