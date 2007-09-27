Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Radioshift - TiVo for internet radio?

Mac only - Danny Orog from APC magazine describes Rogue Amoeba's latest release, Radioshift, as 'tivo for internet radio'. It lets you capture internet streaming (or regular radio) on your mac, for later playback. You can search from over 50,000 listings of internet radio stations, and filter by genre or geography.

Looks like there's a catch or two though, first up it's paid software ($32) and if I read the article correctly, you need a $US50 radio appliance (Griffin's Radio Shark) to use it. I've contact Rogue Amoeba who make the software to find out about getting a review copy, and hopefully I'll be able to clarify whether you can use it with any internet radio receiver. I'll keep you posted!

Is Radioshift the next killer app? [APC]

Comments

  • bernshteenie Guest

    I think the Winamp plugin 'Streamripper' does the same thing, through any streaming site you find out there. If they broadcast the song's tags, it captures them into song names automatically from the station of your choice -- no database needed. I'm not sure if the plugin works with the Mac version, never looked.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles