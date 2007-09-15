Queue Downloads at the Command Line with DQ

Bash programmer Jason Hutchinson built a command line download manager called Download Queue (or DQ) based on Lifehacker's own todo.sh script. In short, you set up a text file called queue.txt, and add the URLs to download one per line, and DQ does the rest, handling filters, automatically continuing broken downloads and more. In the background DQ uses wget, an excellent downloader utility in its own right. (Here's our homage to wget.) But DQ is a useful wget wrapper in that you can edit the queue.txt while downloads are in progress using the dq.sh line add and remover (which works a lot like todo.sh.) DQ is a free download for you command line types. (Not so much into the terminal but need a good download manager? Check out the DownThemAll Firefox extension.)