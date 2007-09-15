Bash programmer Jason Hutchinson built a command line download manager called Download Queue (or DQ) based on Lifehacker's own todo.sh script. In short, you set up a text file called queue.txt, and add the URLs to download one per line, and DQ does the rest, handling filters, automatically continuing broken downloads and more.In the background DQ uses wget, an excellent downloader utility in its own right. (Here's our homage to wget.) But DQ is a useful wget wrapper in that you can edit the queue.txt while downloads are in progress using the dq.sh line add and remover (which works a lot like todo.sh.) DQ is a free download for you command line types. (Not so much into the terminal but need a good download manager? Check out the DownThemAll Firefox extension.)
Queue Downloads at the Command Line with DQ
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink