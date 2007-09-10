Put More Time In Your Day

If you've ever wished for more hours in the day, you'll want to read self-help site Lifehack.org's list of tips for making the most of the time you've got. The first step is to cut out stuff that is making unnecessary inroads on your time, for example, too much TV. Second step: make the most of your "gap time", otherwise known as the minutes/hours between meaningful activities. Thirdly, prioritise what needs to be done and do it. None of this is exactly rocket science, but I can use all the time management advice I can get (and I'm pretty sure you're with me, right?). If you know a good time tip that you don't see on this list, please share in the comments.