Put More Time In Your Day

time-clock.pngIf you've ever wished for more hours in the day, you'll want to read self-help site Lifehack.org's list of tips for making the most of the time you've got. The first step is to cut out stuff that is making unnecessary inroads on your time, for example, too much TV. Second step: make the most of your "gap time", otherwise known as the minutes/hours between meaningful activities. Thirdly, prioritise what needs to be done and do it. None of this is exactly rocket science, but I can use all the time management advice I can get (and I'm pretty sure you're with me, right?). If you know a good time tip that you don't see on this list, please share in the comments.

21 Ways to Add More Hours to the Day [Lifehack]

    One important thing is planning down time. Time when you are doing absolutely nothing. Not meditating, not watching TV, not going for a walk but absolutely nothing but sitting there in idle. It's harder than you think ;-)

