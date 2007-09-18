Preview of KDE 4

ExtremeTech has previewed KDE 4, which is slated for release in December. This overview looks at KDE 4's range of freely available applications which take advantage of its new development framework, as well as the latest version of the Qt GUI toolkit. Their conclusion?

"A major new version with as much of a claim to the term "revolutionary" as Vista could ever boast, ports of its most exciting applications to Windows and Mac OS X, and financial backing from the biggest names in the industry ought to be enough to propel its software onto your computer for at least a test drive."

KDE 4: The Shiny New Linux (and Windows) Desktop