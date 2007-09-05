Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Prevent RSI

Ivan Brezak Brkan at the Freelance Switch blog has an article on repetitive strain injury, or as he calls it, the terror of RSI. He runs through some basic office worker ergonomics - and since the article is aimed at freelancers, he focuses on things you can control yourself like how you should adjust your chair for best posture, rather than telling you to go out and buy an ergonomic chair (those things are expensive, I looked for one a few weeks ago). Simple stuff, but when you make a living in front of a keyboard it seems worth taking a few simple steps to avoid working in pain.

The terror known as RSI [Freelance Switch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles