Prevent RSI

Ivan Brezak Brkan at the Freelance Switch blog has an article on repetitive strain injury, or as he calls it, the terror of RSI. He runs through some basic office worker ergonomics - and since the article is aimed at freelancers, he focuses on things you can control yourself like how you should adjust your chair for best posture, rather than telling you to go out and buy an ergonomic chair (those things are expensive, I looked for one a few weeks ago). Simple stuff, but when you make a living in front of a keyboard it seems worth taking a few simple steps to avoid working in pain.

The terror known as RSI [Freelance Switch]