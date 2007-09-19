Prevent Memory Leaks with Pen and Paper

Writing things down helps you remember them, claims The Positivity Blog. That's because our memories alone are usually not dependable, and external systems are needed. Write things down so that you can think clearly, define your goals, track your achievements, and of course, get the unnecessary stuff off your mind. Isn't that what self-improvement is all about? Of course, if pen and paper isn't your thing, you can also try journaling. Readers, how do you stay on top of everything?