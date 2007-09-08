Power Your Gadgets From An Airplane Headphone Jack

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

USB.png The Inflight USB Power Unit connects directly to the headphone jack found in the armrests of most commercial airplane seats and passes power to your gadgets via a USB connection. It would be convenient as hell to have outlets at every seat instead of headphone jacks, but now you can get the best of both worlds. The unit won't power anything as big as your laptop, but should be able to supply a charge to any device that natively supports USB charging (like your iPod, cell phone, or PSP). The basic Inflight USB Power Unit will set you back $35, and you can optionally purchase iPod and mini B connectors. Anyone planning on adding this to their Go Bag?

Inflight USB Power Unit [Inflight Power Recharger Cables via Windows Fanatics]

