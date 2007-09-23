What does your optimum ergonomic workstation look like? Ergonomic product company Ergotron offers an installation tool to figure out just that. Just click your height and various values are displayed; sitting eye height, standing elbow height, seat height, etc. Using this made me instantly aware of how screwed up my sitting system (such as it is) really is—and why I have such a backache.
Plan an Ergonomic Workstation
