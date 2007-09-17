If you've already tweaked Google Reader, but you're still on the hunt for even more GTD hacks, then John of Library Clips has just made your day with an exquisitely detailed article on how he has set up his Reader workflow. Every step is all about personal productivity here: from labels and tags to outside tools he uses to supplement his feed organisation.
Perfect Your Workflow
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink