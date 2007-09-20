Pack Like a Pro with the Bundled Wrapping Method

If you've been plagued by wrinkled and creased clothes in your suitcase no matter how much care you've taken packing, previously mentioned packing web site OneBag suggests using the bundle wrapping method.

As the name suggests, bundle wrapping involves the careful wrapping of clothes around a central core object, avoiding the folds that result in creases. Furthermore, the tension created in the fabric by the wrapping process significantly reduces the chances of wrinkling.

The instructions are fairly wordy, so be sure to check out the bundle wrapping diagram for a visual step-by-step.