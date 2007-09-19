Overlay Calendars in Outlook (like Google Calendar)

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

outlookoverlay.png Google Calendar makes it easy to manage multiple calendars and display them all at once, but did you know you can do the same with Microsoft Outlook? The How-to Geek explains that while it's possible (Update: to keep more than one calendar) in Outlook 2003, Outlook 2007 makes it easy to see multiple calendars at once:

First you'll need to change to the Calendar view, and then select more than one calendar in the list. Now if you hover your mouse over the little arrow icon next to the second calendar you'll notice it says "View in Overlay Mode." Of course you should just click the icon at this point.

The two calendars then merge into one view, and you can switch between them using the tabs.

Overlay Calendars in Outlook 2007 (like Google Calendar does) [the How-To Geek]

