Opera 9.50 Kestrel adds BitTorrent Peer Exchange

Multi-platform browser Opera has released v9.50 Alpha which extends its support for BitTorrent by adding a uTorrent compatible Peer Exchange feature. This will hopefully speed up transfers and reduce tracker load I'll emphasise again that it's an ALPHA release - and I'm not an alpha girl at all - in fact I'm even a reluctant Beta user - so I'm not going there. Play wisely, and make sure you're backed up. :) The Windows version is downloadable here. The Linux versions are here.